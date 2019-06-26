Local high schools join the competitive sport of fishing

“The story behind the creation of our high school team is my son wanted to go on to college and fish for the collegiate sport of fishing and he said I need to get on a team, Mom. At that time he was only a sophomore in high school and so it was difficult for him to get on a team with an adult so I said let’s check into some high school teams and I knew that that was an up and coming sport and we joined the B.A.S.S. nation and started a team and started competing and put the word out there around the greater Mankato area and the kids came out of the woodwork,” Breanna Ludeman, Lake Crystal Area coach.