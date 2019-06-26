Minnesota lawmaker calls for Ilhan Omar investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Representative Ilhan Omar is facing calls for an ethics investigation here in her home state of Minnesota.
At issue are joint tax returns she filed with her partner, who is also the father of their children.
But an investigation revealed the Democratic lawmaker was still legally married to another man at the time.
Republican State Representative Steve Drazkowski made this accusation against Omar Tuesday.
“Representative Omar appears to be a serial career criminal and should not have access to our nation’s highest secrets and intelligence," Drazkowski said. "That’s why I’m calling on our congress woman Angie Craig to protect both our national security and out respect for the rule of law.”
Drazkowski said he made an appeal to US Representative Angie Craig (D) because she represents his district.
Craig’s office says they’re looking into the issue at this time.
Drzakowski claims Omar committed fraud and perjury.
Omar has been found guilty of violating campaign finance laws, but the case was not referred for criminal charges
