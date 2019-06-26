MnDOT seeks federal funding for Highway 14 four-lane expansion project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has picked the US Highway 14 four-lane expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm as one of three projects to submit for federal grant funding.
The $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation would help fund the estimated $85 million project, which is currently unfunded. MnDOT and local partners have committed to fund the difference to construct the project if selected as a grant recipient.
Letters of support from community residents, businesses, and city and county officials are being requested by MnDOT for inclusion in the application process.
If members of the public are interested in submitting a letter of support for the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project as a recipient of the grant, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/14newulmtonmankato/.
The grant application is due by July 15 and will be awarded by November 12.
