New transit option in Mankato: Kato Flex

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Craig Rempp, with Mankato Transit, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Kato Flex, which launched at the beginning of June in Mankato.
It’s available within Sibley, Germania and Tourtellotte (north neighborhoods), city of Skyline, West Mankato and LeHillier in South Bend. Kato Flex serves areas in Mankato where fixed-bus routes are unavailable. Since it’s an appointment-based service, customers can schedule a ride at a time that works for them.
Residents in these areas, also known as Flex Zones, can call 507-625-RIDE (7433) to register to use this service to reach transit hubs:
- Cherry Street Hub, 110 East Cherry Street, or
- Mayo Clinic Health System (door two, facing north), 1025 Marsh Street
From these locations, passengers can transfer to fixed-routes after purchasing a fare.
