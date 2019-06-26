New Ulm Diocese reaches settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with sexual abuse victims.
93 people say they were sexually abused by priests and others within the diocese.
Bishop John LeVoir read a public statement Wednesday afternoon:
“The $34 million settlement announced today represents years of respectful negotiations with those representing victims and survivors in order to come to a fair resolution of claims while continuing essential church ministry. I believe the settlement agreement we have reached is a fair one. I am deeply grateful to victims and survivors who courageously came forward to raise awareness about clergy sexual abuse and work to ensure others will not have to suffer the wounds the sustained and pain they endured. Victims and survivors are owed just compensation for the harm they have suffered by those entrusted to serve them. Their coming forward to share their stories and seek justice from the church that failed them took great courage. I again apologize to them on behalf of the church. I hope the settlement agreement reached together helps victims and survivors on their healing journey.”
If the bankruptcy court approves the plan, the survivors will vote, and then their claims will be evaluated to determine award amounts for the individuals.
The bishop took no questions on the matter after the statement was read.
Bishop LeVoir’s full statement:
