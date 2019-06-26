New Ulm Diocese reaches settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit

“The $34 million settlement announced today represents years of respectful negotiations with those representing victims and survivors in order to come to a fair resolution of claims while continuing essential church ministry. I believe the settlement agreement we have reached is a fair one. I am deeply grateful to victims and survivors who courageously came forward to raise awareness about clergy sexual abuse and work to ensure others will not have to suffer the wounds the sustained and pain they endured. Victims and survivors are owed just compensation for the harm they have suffered by those entrusted to serve them. Their coming forward to share their stories and seek justice from the church that failed them took great courage. I again apologize to them on behalf of the church. I hope the settlement agreement reached together helps victims and survivors on their healing journey.”