Previewing the Democratic Debate in Miami

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Miami is playing host to 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls, who will debate on stage for the first time this week.
The Democratic National Committee randomly split the group into two.
Tulsi Gabbard, Elizabeth Warren, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Bill de Blasio, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and Jay Inslee.
If you don’t know these names and faces now, you will by Thursday morning.
Every candidate wants to make an impact at the first Democratic presidential debate.
“Big ideas. Don’t make a mistake. And see if you can’t do something that sort of distinguishes yourself so that you get money,” Greta Van Susteren said.
This group is from all over the country and represents different kinds of voters.
“She has got to sort of overcome that sort of ‘Harvard elite’ aspect of her, because there are a lot of people in this country that are not Harvard elite,” Van Susteren said about Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
“If you are from Ohio, as Ryan is, you are in a better shape to sort of get the Rust Belt vote,” Van Susteren said about Tim Ryan.
They’re senators, congressman, governors, mayors, and former cabinet members.
John Delaney, from Maryland, was the first to declare his candidacy nearly two years ago. He’s focusing his campaign in Iowa - home to the first caucus.
“He may not be a big name nationwide, but he may have his name known very well where it matters right now,” Van Susteren stated.
But none of these candidates will have the chance to debate against the man seen as the front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s slated to take the stage Thursday night.
