Raccoons infiltrate city of Minnesota Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An urgent request from the Minnesota Lake Police Department as some unwelcome guests make themselves at home in the city.
Police say a family of raccoons is living in the storm sewer on 5th Avenue.
Officials say they'll be attempting to trap and relocate the family of raccoons this week, but they need some help from residents in the meantime.
To help keep them from moving to nearby yards, garages or porches, homeowners are asked to avoid leaving food outside for cats and dogs.
