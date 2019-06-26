Redwood Falls woman dies from injuries sustained in Friday crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 22-year-old Redwood Falls woman dies from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident.
It happened Friday afternoon in Renville County, about 8-miles south of Danube.
The Sheriff's Office says a semi tractor trailer failed to stop at the stop sign at County Roads 4 and 1, colliding with another vehicle.
The driver of the semi, 62-year-old Mark Wagner, of Bird Island and the driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Haley Winslow, of Franklin, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say Madison Vagle was a passenger in Winslow's vehicle.
She was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
