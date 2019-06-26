Redwood Falls woman dies from injuries sustained in Friday crash

Redwood Falls woman dies from injuries sustained in Friday crash
The Sheriff's Office says a semi tractor-trailer failed to stop at the stop sign at County Roads 4 and 1, colliding with another vehicle. (Source: AP)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 26, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:51 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 22-year-old Redwood Falls woman dies from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident.

It happened Friday afternoon in Renville County, about 8-miles south of Danube.

The Sheriff's Office says a semi tractor trailer failed to stop at the stop sign at County Roads 4 and 1, colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the semi, 62-year-old Mark Wagner, of Bird Island and the driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Haley Winslow, of Franklin, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Madison Vagle was a passenger in Winslow's vehicle.

She was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.