The sport of fishing is growing rapidly

“I think at this tournament last year we had seven or nine teams in the greater south conference and now we have 53 so its grown quite a bit, almost to the point where there’s too many but you don’t want to ever say that but it’s definitely gained in strength and that’s at the professional level all the way down to the college and college fishing and there’s people going on doing great things at the college level, all the way down to the high school level and actually the junior too, in junior high. It’s a great thing, a great way to get out in the water and enjoy Minnesota, 10,000 lakes,” Charlie Freitag, St. Clair coach, said.