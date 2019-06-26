Traffic changes expected for Highway 60 in Windom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says progress on Highway 60 in Windom is moving along smoothly.
Travelers using that road can expect traffic changes.
Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office says the concrete barrier will be removed and the highway will be temporarily striped, that work expected to start before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The entire $3.1 million project will include repaving and improving sidewalks in Windom.
Construction is expected to start before mid-July.
