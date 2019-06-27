Consolidated Communications volunteers to paint Human Foosball Court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Preparations are underway with just over two months until the 6th annual United Way Human Foosball Tournament and Block Party Fundraiser.
Consolidated Communications volunteered to help paint the Foosball court today.
United Way previously announced that it moved the Human Foosball Fundraiser to September 7th in efforts to accommodate participant's schedules.
The court endured wear and tear over the past 5 years.
Goodrich Construction donated supplies and consolidated communications helped bring the materials to life.
To conserve money United Way relies on volunteers to keep the event low in cost
This opportunity is a part of Week of Action.
“We do it annually, so again we love to participate our employees get a kick out of this – I think giving back to the community is just a part of our DNA as employees of Consolidated,” Ryan Walker of Consolidated Communications said.
There is still time to register for the Foosball Tournament for $600 with a minimum of six players per team.
