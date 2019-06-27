Growing season delay impacts local farmers

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The cooler temperatures and rain fall has delayed operations for farmers throughout the region.
Large or small – all farms are unique. But, one thing that they all especially have in common, is how the weather has impacted the start of their season.
Today's weather is a part of what continues to be a tough growing for Minnesota farmers.
Owner of Valley Veggies, Terri Anderson, says her farm is temporarily closed for two to three weeks as she waits for the full growth of the flowers, herbs and vegetables.
“Normally I don’t close up during this time, I’m normally open right straight through. But, not much we can do about it – the planting season was later than usual,” Anderson said.
Anderson's farm uses clay soil. The clay makes it harder for crops to access the soil when water saturates it.
She says the lackluster sun and cooler temperatures also add to the problem.
Over at her farm, the plants are in their bloom stage awaiting heat for growth.
“If we get some nice heat after this rain – I really think things are going to explode,” Anderson added.
It's a different ball game for other types of farms.
Welsh Heritage Farms' primary focus is on their apple trees.
Since their trees are already established, all they can do is wait for them to come out of dormancy.
Just like Valley Veggies – that’ll happen with more sun.
“I’m looking for nice, regular summer weather so the apples can grow – ripen – and be ready to start picking around mid–August,” part-owner Timothy Harbo said.
Moving forward, things remain unpredictable as a line of thunderstorms are making their way across southern Minnesota.
