MnDOT to request federal funding to complete four-lane expansion to New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials are looking for federal help to complete the last leg of the four-lane highway 14 project from Mankato to New Ulm.
Minnesota Department of Transportation, district 7, is sending a proposal package asking for $25 million of federal money to help pay for the four-lane expansion.
The total cost of the project is $85 million dollars and MnDOT is looking to pull funding from different districts across the state to fill the gap of dollars needed for the expansion, along with their written support.
“Best thing to do, Google MnDOT, Highway 14, look for the New Ulm to Mankato website, and there it’s got some instructions on if you want to write a letter, we’ll be including those letters in the proposal we send in,” said MnDOT, district 7, assistant engineer for program deliver, Peter Harff.
Letters are due July 8. If all goes as planned, constructions for the four-lane expansion can begin in 2022.
