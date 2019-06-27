La Grande Bande receives grant from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - La Grande Bande is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation.
The grant funds will be used for La Grande Bande’s upcoming 2019-2020 Season.
The 2019-2020 Concert Season, the first in the organization’s history, will officially be announced on August 1.
La Grande Bande’s 2019-2020 season includes five concerts, three masterclass sessions, one outreach concert, and four open rehearsals.
The concerts will take place in unusual performance venues like the Sibley County Courthouse Rotunda and a local restaurant.
The masterclass sessions will take place in local high schools and the outreach concert will be given in a local assisted living facility.
You can read more about the seasons offerings by visiting www.lagrandebande.org/proposal1920.
