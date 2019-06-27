MCHC offers free sports physicals for area athletes

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) will be offering free sports physicals to area athletes through August 30.
Athletes that will be entering grade 7 through 12 and attend Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School, Madelia High School, St. James High School, or Truman High School are eligible for the free physicals.
“We understand that the cost of equipment and activities can sometimes be a barrier to students that would like to participate in sports,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, MCHC Chief Executive Officer. “This is just one way that we can help the families in our rural communities.”
Athletes that need a sports physical are invited to call MCHC at (507) 642-5200 to set up an appointment. Prior to coming for the appointment, athletes should print, complete, and sign the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Sports Physical Form.
The form is available on the MSHSL website by clicking here.
