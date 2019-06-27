Minnesota builds awareness of new hands-free cellphone law

This April 24, 2019 photo shows one of several distracted drivers using a cell phone and spotted by Eagan, Minn., police officers during the "Busted by the Bus" initiative in Egan, Minn. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is trying to raise awareness about a new law that takes effect Aug. 1 that requires drivers to use hands-free devices to talk on the phone while driving. The law bars motorists from holding and using cell phones or other wireless devices while driving. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) (Source: Anthony Souffle)