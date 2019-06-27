2 Minnesota UPS employees celebrate 50-years with the company

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - Two Minnesotans are honored for putting in 50 years of service at UPS.
Rick Greenwald and Nick Gulenchyn both drive semi trucks full of packages.
The two were honored by their peers, and an international executive in Atlanta.
Greenwald began his journey with UPS fresh out of the Air Force in the summer of 1969, the same summer Gulenchyn saddled into a job at UPS as well.
They’ve been driving accident free for more than four decades through brutal Minnesota and Wisconsin weather conditions.
Neither of them have plans to stop trucking.
“I could have retired a couple of years ago, but it seems to get better all the time,” said Gulenchyn. “We’ve been doing it for so long, we don’t know what we’re gonna do when we finally do retire.”
“I just enjoy what I do,” Gulenchyn added.
The pair has worked in the same building in Minneapolis for all 50 years and neither one has missed a single day of work.
