Mogwai Collaborative hosts Families First to address child care crisis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A free event offering wine and conversation also educated the public on the child care crisis in Mankato.
Networking, wine and conversation on pressing topics was had at Mogwai Collaborative, a shared office work space in Mankato.
“And I always say that you bring your business cards and I’ll bring the wine and every month we highlight a local business that’s here within our region and we let them share their story about what it is that they do,” said Mogwai Collaborative director, Stephanie Braun.
The local business recently highlighted was Families First, a non-profit organization that acts as a resource for child care programs and parents.
“We offer grants for childcare programs who are starting up their business and then we also offer over 500 training sessions per year and then again we talked about grants, professional development and Parent Aware star ratings,” said Families First Parent Aware recruiter, Amber English.
Parent Aware is a tool families can utilize to search for quality care.
“Right now we have across our region, 15 percent of family care providers that are rated and it’s much higher for centers and for school-based programs, 99 percent are rated across the state,” said English.
Education on Parent Aware and other services Families First provides is essential for the summer months.
“And being that it’s June and all of the kids are out of school right now and there is a child care crisis in Mankato, I thought it would be great to bring families first in and speak about all of the wonderful services that they have for child care,” said Braun.
Mogwai hosts the event on the last Wednesday of every month from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. in the basement of the Small Business Development Center in Oldtown.
For more information regarding Families First services, click the link attached: https://www.familiesfirstmn.org/
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.