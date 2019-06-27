Old Town district seeing new additions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Old Town district is known for its unique local shops, and now it is preparing to add another to its lineup.
The newest addition will be Waseca–based Pippi Lane Boutique.
The store is adding its second location at 611 North Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato.
City Center Partnership’s Audra Shaneman said continued downtown revitalization efforts, more retail stores, and ongoing events in the Old Town area, keeps that part of town thriving.
“Comes down to supporting your local, businesses and local organizations that are trying to make their community the best that it can be, and this is exciting that a store in Waseca sees Mankato as an opportunity," said Shaneman. "They’re doing well enough that they want to grow and they’re choosing Mankato to expand in, and that’s very exciting.”
City Center Partnership said we can expect to see more details on the Pippi Lane Boutique expansion by end of summer or early fall.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.