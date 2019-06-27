Public Utilities Commission approve Huntley-Wilmarth Line route

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission sent their commissioners to North Mankato to make a decision regarding the proposed Huntley-Wilmarth Power Line.
After hours of back and forth discussing environmental impacts where the line goes over the Watonwan River, a plan was put in place and approved.
The commissioners came to North Mankato to engage in the community rather than make a decision in St. Paul.
A project two years in the making, project lead Tom Hillstrom says this is what he and his team have been waiting for.
“This was the final decision by the Public Utilities Commission to first of all grant the certificate of need saying the project is needed and secondly to determine a route.”
The transmission line will be able to take wind energy north.
Right now, most wind energy in southern and southwest Minnesota doesn’t get used locally, so this should fix that.
Construction begins next year and the line should be ready by 2021.
