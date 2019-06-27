Public Utilities Commision commissioners visit Solar Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Public Utilities Commision commissioners stopped at Mankato’s School Sisters of Notre Dame Solar Park.
The commissioners took the afternoon to learn about the economics and benefits the school is receiving from the Solar Park.
The Commission evaluated and approved building the solar park and now got the chance to see what came of it.
“It really is exciting and interesting to come out and actually see it and to hear from the people benefiting from it – because were in that bubble in St. Paul as so many of us are regulating and doing what we think are good things and it’s good to come out and actually see the pay off in a real way and a personal way for a customers like the school and the sisters here in Mankato," Vice Chair and member Dan Lipschultz said.
The direction of renewable energy is continuing to grow in Minnesota.
Lipschultz says the state has improved from 15 years ago with no renewable energy, to now, 27–percent of power coming from it.
