RCUT demonstration event planned for Highway 60 at Huron Lake

HERON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Upon completion of a newly constructed Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) at the intersection of Highway 60 and Jackson County Road 9, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is holding a demonstration event for the public in Heron Lake Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Highway 60 through-traffic will encounter a one-day detour at Heron Lake so motorists, including agricultural equipment and semi-trucks, can practice driving through the RCUT on a “closed course.”
Motorists interested in attending the event should plan to arrive at the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 9 by traveling northwest through Heron Lake.
United Community Action Partnership will be providing a bus for those interested in riding through the intersection, rather than driving their own vehicle.
Agricultural equipment and other large vehicles should plan to enter on either side of Highway 60, where they will be directed through by the Minnesota State Patrol.
MnDOT staff will be at the entrance of the event and stationed throughout the course to direct traffic and answer questions. Refreshments will be available in a parking area on the southwest corner of Highway 60 and County Road 9.
More information on the project and the RCUT Demonstration Event can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60heronlake
