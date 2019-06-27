Remains of Air Force Veteran return home to Arlington

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The remains of a Minnesota Air Force veteran return home to Arlington today, 66 years after he died in a plane crash.
Airman Second Class Verne Budahn was in a plane that crashed on November 22nd, 1952 on a flight from Washington to an Air Force base in Alaska.
Search parties were unable to recover any of the 11 crewmen or 41 passengers that year.
The wreckage and remains were discovered in 2012.
Budahn’s remains will arrive at MSP Airport Thursday.
His funeral and full-military burial are scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Arlington.
