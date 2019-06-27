Severe weather possible Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A line of thunderstorms moving across southern Minnesota will bring some hail, strong winds and heavy rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region until 1 PM Thursday. This includes Mankato, Fairmont, New Ulm, Waseca and the surrounding areas.
