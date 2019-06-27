Vine Adult Community Center to Host Hy-Vee A1C testing bus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The VINE Adult Community Center will be the site for free A1C blood sugar testing from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. July 8 and July 10.
The Hy-Vee Wellness Team will bring the Healthy You Mobile bus to VINE.
The A1C test provides information about your average level of blood sugar over the past three months, which can be used to diagnose type 2 diabetes and diabetes.
It is also useful for diabetes management. Fasting before the test is not required. Appointments are available by calling the VACC at (507) 386-5586.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be given priority. The Hy-Vee bus is wheelchair accessible.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.