Area towns awarded funds for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded more than $24 million for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in Minnesota, including a few in our area.
Vernon Center was granted more than $880,000. Those funds will be used for rehabilitating owner-occupied housing and improving public facilities.
Le Sueur was granted $600,000 to improve multi-family rentals.
DEED granted St. Peter nearly $600,000 for owner occupied housing rehabilitation.
Hutchinson received $469,000 to rehabilitate multi-family rentals.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.