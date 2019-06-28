Children’s Museum continuing agricultural education

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota received a $15,000 dollar grant in 2018 for agricultural-based learning activities and they’ve been busy utilizing the grant to educate youth in the area.
The grant is through the Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council, and the museum's farm manager says it provides hands-on learning for children.
“We’re surrounded by a lot of great agricultural land, but a lot of people don’t have the knowledge of where their food comes from or how different crops are grown,” said the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota farm manager, Rochelle Koberoski, “so this grant has helped us to do some plant and soil science programs with kids, it’s helped us build our gardens and put in some new garden plants, it also helps us with our livestock education.”
Youth in the area are invited to help harvest the garden when the crops are ready and to visit their Ag on the Move exhibit during their Harvest Festival in October.
