DIARI grant program seeks to ease financial burden for dairy operations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is dealing out $8 million dollars to assist small and medium-sized dairy farms who enroll for five years of coverage in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Farm Margin Coverage program.
The new Dairy Assistance, Investment and Relief Initiative program hopes to provide financial assistance to dairy farms that produced less than 16 million pounds of product in 2018.
The Minnesota Department of Ag hopes to give farmers incentive to register for the coverage plan and get some money back in the farmers’ pockets as the MDA assistant commissioner says around 300 smaller dairy farms in the state have sold out in the last year due to unfavorable markets
“We thought that this grant program and working with the Minnesota legislature would be a good incentive for farmers to sign-up for the federal safety net program that we really encourage," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture assistant commissioner, Whitney Place, "and so, what the federal farm bill program did was really focus on those farms to build in a safety net, an insurance program, we can still maintain those farms on the landscape.”
To register, an application to the federal program provided by a local FSA agent would have to be completed and a statement supplied by a processor to determine production amount is below 16 million pounds and a check could be seen as early as two weeks from the date of application.
The deadline to apply is October 1, 2019.
