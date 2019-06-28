Fire drill in Truman keeps emergency personnel on their toes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Truman and Lewisville fire and ambulance, along with Mayo nurses, participated in a planned fire drill at the Heartland Senior Living Center in Truman.
Emergency personnel suited up and responded to a practice drill to test their responses and how they handle the situation.
“You can do a lot of tabletops, but until you actually have to coordinate it, you don’t realize where you could’ve dropped the ball or where you could’ve had better practice,” said Heartland Senior Living Center administrator, Heather Peterson-Kuehl.
A month’s worth of planning made the drill a reality.
“It’s quite a large count, we had 12 victims, we had Lewisville and Truman fire and ambulance and the Mayo triage nurses, so a head count I don’t exactly have, it was a collaborative effort,” said Peterson-Kuehl.
The drills help keep the public safe along with those those responding to the emergency as well and volunteer patients put on a show to make it all seem real, stage makeup of burns and bruises included.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.