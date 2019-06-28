Gustavus adding to science, theatre programs

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College is nearing completion on part one to their new Nobel Hall Science Addition and Renovation Project.
This addition increases their total square footage for science courses by 50%.
Included in the project is a new addition to the south side of Nobel Hall, small addition to the north side of the hall and an extensive remodel of the current Nobel Science Hall.
In addition to all the new science space, new theater space will be implemented as well.
“We have the building we need and not the building a designer thinks we need. I’m really excited about the level of customization that we’ve been able to build into this building,” said Geology and Environmental Science professor Julie Bartley.
Included in new classrooms were state-of-the-art science equipment, a cadaver lab in some and an awesome view in all.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.