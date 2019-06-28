Keeping cool in the heat

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) - Whether you're on a boat, at a ball game or sitting inside in the cool AC, we're all going to be basking in or trying to get away from the high summer sun.
“The ED’s are pretty packed on the hottest days of the year so it’s really important to stay hydrated,” said Leif Runia-Bade from River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
Temperatures for Saturday are expected to approach triple digits, topping out in the mid–90s.
“10–3 is the hottest sun that we have here in Minnesota so if you are going to go golfing or something, do it in the morning or the evening if you can help it," added Runia-Bade. "If you do go out in the middle of the day, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water. Avoid strenuous activities. Don’t go out and run a marathon at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.”
A good way to remember how much water you need to drink? Take your weight in pounds and divide that by two.
This is how many ounces of water you should drink every single day.
On days like this however, it can all vary.
“It depends on how much activity you’re performing," explained Robert Young from River’s Edge. "Your water requirements may increase if you are sweating a lot. Drink until you are making urine. That means you are properly tanked up.”
If you're not staying tanked up, dehydration can and will set in rather quickly.
“Quickly get them to a shaded area and have them start sipping and drinking and re-hydrating themselves," added Young. "If you can, mist some water with a water bottle on them and then fan them. That water on the skin actually helps cool the body very quickly.”
So while it’s hot out there, don’t shy away from a little sun, just do it safely.
