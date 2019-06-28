Mankato Family YMCA to open doors to Tourtellotte and Spring Lake Park pass holders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With hot weather scheduled for the weekend and both municipal pools being unavailable for swimming, the Mankato Family YMCA will accept swim passes from Tourtellotte or Spring Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Swimmers must submit their pass at the YMCA front desk.
The Spring Lake Park Pool is under construction and scheduled to open in July, while the Tourtellotte Pool is hosting 500 area athletes for a Mantas swim meet.
The YMCA Taylor pool has a capacity of 172. Additional admission will be restricted if that capacity is reached.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.