Miss Mankato Talks Miss Minnesota Competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The crown for Miss Minnesota has a new home with a Minnesota State University, Mankato student.
Kathryn Kueppers won the title last Saturday in St. Paul. She is a current Minnesota State University, Mankato student, who was also crowned Miss Midwest 2017.
Runner Up, and current Miss Mankato Emily Schumacher stopped by KEYC News 12 studio Friday morning to talk about the competition, and how she grew an interest in the first place.
“In 2015 my best friend competed in Miss Minnesota’s Miss Outstanding Teen and I went and watched her and as I was sitting there, I was talking to my mom like,‘Hmm, maybe this is something that I want to pick up along with everything else that I do in life’," said Schumacher.
“And I was like ‘I have a talent, I can speak pretty well so why not.’ And so I did it and three years later I was Miss Minnesota’s Miss Outstanding Teen and here I am today as Miss Mankato,” adds Schumacher.
Miss Minnesota received a $10,000 scholarship and will represent the “State of 10,000 Lakes,” at the next Miss America competition.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.