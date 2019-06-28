Pemberton man charged for alleged child molestation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Pemberton man accused of raping a girl under the age of 13 faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges after another victim came forward this week.
A family member of the victim reported the alleged sexual assault Sunday.
The criminal complaint shows that the victim told Blue Earth County detectives that 62-year-old William David Huber had molested her multiple times, the last incident being a month ago.
She said in the interview with authorities that Huber took inappropriate pictures of her.
He faces two felony criminal sexual conduct charges, in the first and second degree respectively.
Those are in addition to the other four sexual assault charges stemming from a separate case.
