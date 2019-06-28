STEM and Ag Day camp educates youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The exploring STEM and Ag Day Camp is in its second year of teaching youth in the area about different careers in agriculture.
Thanks to a partnership with the Southern Minnesota Center of Agriculture, South Central College and Minnesota State University, local students spent the last four days learning about the different careers in agriculture.
They spent their days touring a dairy farm, visiting Kibble Equipment, the Jack Links facility and even planted their own garden.
The program is a part of a growing ag education push in Mankato.
“Being based in Mankato, we are surrounded by numerous opportunities in the agriculture industry. Probably the most exciting thing too, a lot of you have already heard that we’re starting an ag education program at Mankato East and West. Just really that ag literacy, letting people know that some jobs they may not consider agriculture based jobs are,” said program coordinator for the Southern Minnesota Center of Agriculture, Tracy Drash.
The camp will run again next year with the Southern Minnesota Center of Agriculture and their partners
