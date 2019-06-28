Tourtellotte pool closed over weekend due to heat; swim meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you were planning to cool off in Tourtellotte Pool this weekend, you’ll have to find a different place to splash around.
The pool is closed to the public both Saturday and Sunday.
The YMCA says due to the forecasted rise in heat, the pool will close Friday at 3 p.m. with lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.
As far as the rest of the weekend, it’s completely closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday for a swim meet.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.