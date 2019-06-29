Art Infusion at Cultivate Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cultivate Mankato and Bellissimo Paint and Coatings put creativity in the hands of people of all ages for today's Art Infusion.
Cultivate invited families and children to help create on the walls with complete freedom.
There was no shortage of tools to paint with: fly swatters, water guns, toothbrushes, and more.
The community space will soon be a child care center for Mankato.
The center plans to open at the end of the summer and serve the community.
“Our vision is to cultivate an inclusive community of families, children, community members, businesses, and working together to create a safe and stimulating environment for children. So we believe that Cultivate Mankato is really a community approach towards child care and looking at children as equal citizens of the community. This is a perfect example of how we think that – we are inviting them to come in and expressing themselves on the walls that they’ll be coming into every day,” owner Candice Deal-Bartell said.
Wooden Spoon is the catering partner of Cultivate Mankato and provided treats and beverages for the artists.
