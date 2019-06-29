Local shop moves into historic building

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local shop in St. Peter is moving into a new location, but there’s more to this move than meets the eye.
Her Happy Place is moving into a historic building that’s been around since the early 1900s.
What started as a hobby for owner Lisa Eide soon turned into a regular gig.
“So, we’re actually kind of widespread. We have women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories. And I also do home décor and repurpose furniture, which I do the repurposing myself," she said.
Her Happy Place is now moving into 217 south Minnesota Avenue, a location that is part of something bigger.
The city of St. Peter adopted a heritage preservation ordinance in 1989.
“And the street components of the ordinance want us to identify the resources and do an inventory of the existing buildings. The second is to provide resources to building owners as they seek to renovate them and the third is to establish some design guidelines regulating that alteration so that the intent is to bring the buildings back to their original condition as they had been presented when they were built," said community development director Russ Wille.
The Heritage Preservation District stretches from the Broadway intersection to the courthouse and jail.
Eide said for Her Happy Place, regulation includes among other things paying attention to the outside of the building.
“Just making sure that the existing historic pieces that we’re not damaging, for example, there’s some paint on the brick, we kind of have to leave it and paint over it," she said.
Eide said being in a historic building will bring the store closer to the community.
“Her Happy Place really is about my customers and the community that we are, and this will give everyone more of an opportunity to be a part of that," she said.
Eide said the new location is expected to be open the second weekend of August.
