Mulvihill Invitational underway in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mulvihill Invitational is underway in Mankato at Franklin Rogers Park and Mankato East’s Wolverton Field.
In the first game of the tourney, Mankato American topped Sleepy Eye by a final of 3–2, out at the Frank.
And over at Wolverton, Mankato National took on Lino Lakes.
National struggled in its opening contest against Lino Lakes, falling 11–1 in six innings.
They took on Owatonna in their second game of the legion baseball tourney and got the 4–2 win while American next takes the field Saturday against Prior Lake at 9:30 in the morning. We’ll take a look at some of the highlights from Saturday’s games on KEYC News 12 at ten.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.