Waseca cools off with Water Carnival

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca community took advantage of the warm temperatures today.
Trowbridge Park hosted the 4th annual Water Carnival.
The carnival offers locals a cost free day with lunch and water activities.
Kids got to enjoy a dunk tank, creative arts and crafts, water balloons, and much more.
Another purpose of the carnival is to inform residents about all the things they have access to in the area and break down social barriers.
“Last year there was some unrest with the art center I believe it was so when the art center was here doing an activity, there were comments saying ‘Oh I thought you guys were closed.’ So with a little bit of a way to get people to realize.... We are all working together to do this awesome thing. I know the police and the fire are here to get acquainted with people so they’re not as scary, because you know sometimes you hear stories ... we want the kids to know that it’s not scary. You can go to these people,” children’s librarian, Brianna Bleeker said.
The hit of the event was the dunk tank – kids formed long lines to show off their arms and dunk the older kids.
