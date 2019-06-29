7 WCHA programs exploring new Division 1 men’s hockey conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The landscape of the WCHA men’s hockey conference could be changing in the next couple of years.
The Minnesota State University–Mankato Mavericks and six other programs within the conference are exploring the possibility of a new Division one hockey conference that would begin play in the 2021–2022 season.
If that happens, seven of the league’s ten teams would leave, including the top six in the conference from this past season.
The seven programs have started the withdrawal process, but will continue to play in the WCHA for the next two seasons.
The defending conference champion Mavericks are set to start the 2019 campaign October fifth for an exhibition match–up against Mount Royal before regular season action October 11th against Arizona State University.
