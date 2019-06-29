YMCA among organizations seeking a portion of up to $47 million

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, the YMCA is among organizations seeking a portion of up to $47 million.
That money is what the city of Mankato was authorized to borrow when the Local Option Sales Tax Amendment was authorized by the state in 2017.
The YMCA said they would use $2.5 million of that money to help fund the construction of a 12–lane pool at a potential new facility on the east side of town.
The total cost of the pool is $10 million, while the total cost of the new facility would be $21 million.
The YMCA is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine if the new facility will make money after they open.
They will also need to conduct another feasibility study to determine how they will raise the $21 million.
“Here at the Y, the pool is the most used part of our facility and the most overused part of our facility. I mean we have people who want to use the pool for water aerobics classes, for swim lessons, for swim team, for open swim and all those different groups are competing for that pool time," said executive director John King.
The YMCA said they expect to have the results of the first feasibility study in August.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.