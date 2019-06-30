Arlington remembers Air Force veteran who lost his life over 60 years ago

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday, the Arlington community remembered Airman Second Class Verne C. Budahn, who lost his life in a plane crash in 1952 while traveling between Air Force bases.
Thursday, Budahn’s remains were finally flown home, and he was recognized with full military honors.
Budahn passed away when he was only 19.
“He had graduated from Arlington High School in 1951, and, um, and then a year later, he was gone," Budahn’s nephew, Bruce Budahn, said.
Bruce said his family has told him growing up, Budahn loved to spend time with his family.
“As a kid, you know, my dad, and his brothers, they loved playing outside just like other kids did," he said.
On Nov. 22, 1952, Budahn's plane was leaving from McChord Air Force Base in Washington to Elmendorf Air Force base in Alaska when it went off course and hit Mount Gannett.
Severe weather caused teams at the time to suspend operations.
“In 2012, there was a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Alaska National Guard out doing a training mission, and that’s when they discovered the wreckage on a glacier," said Air Force mortician Ruben Garza.
The point of discovery in 2012 was about 12 miles from the original site.
Budahn is the 42nd person to be recovered and identified.
Bruce said he hopes Budahn is remembered for giving the ultimate sacrifice.
“He didn’t get to do the things that a normal person would’ve done throughout their whole life, but in other words, he’s impacted people even beyond that that never even knew him," he said.
There were 52 people on board that plane, and there are still ten people who haven’t been identified.
