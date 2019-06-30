Mankato Police ask for public’s help identifying man that attempted armed robbery Friday

By KEYC Online Staff | June 29, 2019 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 11:09 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to rob somebody at gun point last night.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man brandishing a gun demanded cash and the car keys of a victim in the parking lot of 160 Homestead Drive.

The suspect eventually ran off and the victim was not injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black man approximately five foot seven, wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8780.

