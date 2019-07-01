Bass fishing tips and tricks

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -As the sport of bass fishing at the high school level continues to grow, we decided to take a behind the scenes look at what it takes to catch a trophy fish.
Sports Director Rob Clark brings us that story.
“If you can get kids to slow down, fish a jig, or sink–o like this. Really slow, throwing it out deep, they’re going to catch fish, and catch a better quality of fish too,” said Drew Erickson, Lake Crystal BASS Bashers.
There’s many strategies, different types of bait, and a considerable amount of luck that all factors into the sport of bass fishing. It not only takes patience, but practice before a competition in order to have a better chance at reeling in a big catch.
“Right now we’re flipping, this is just one of a hundred different ways to catch bass. This is one ways, just flipping, throwing into weeds. Bass relate to structure they love structure,” said Erickson.
And there's no problem with having a number of tools in the arsenal on the boat.
“Here I got a jig rod, crank bait rod, fluke rod, this is another flipping bait rod, different baits for different depths, different type of structure, and the spinning rod is for finesse fishing,” said Erickson.
If the fish aren’t biting, it may be time to change things up a bit.
“Power fishing has its place where you’re throwing a moving bait, throwing a crank bait, swim bait, chatter bait, but on a day like today where it’s stagnant, no wind, really hot, you have to slow it down,” said Erickson.
There’s still plenty of time left this summer to hit one of the many lakes in Minnesota.
