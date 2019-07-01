Cone Of Silence, Explained

However, it is not perfect, which brings us back to the phrase the cone of silence. Doppler radar has a maximum tilt of 19.5 degrees. So when a storm is near or over the radar, the data becomes unavailable, resulting in a ominous looking hole. This hole can block potential dangerous ongoing and/or developing weather. The good news is meteorologist have a way of working around this issue. There are 155 Doppler radars nation wide where meteorologist can switch to, in order to help fill the missing data.