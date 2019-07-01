Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for sarin

(Gray News/AP) - Officials are investigating a package that set off an alert for sarin gas at a Facebook mailing facility in Menlo Park, Calif., on Monday.
Hazardous material firefighters are responding to the facility, which was evacuated.
Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said Monday that incoming mail undergoing routine processing by machine tested positive for sarin, but that there are no reports of injuries.
“Right now we don’t have anybody that has any symptoms,” he said. “We’re just doing verification.”
Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said four buildings were evacuated and that three have been cleared for people to come back in. The suspicious package was delivered around 11 a.m. to one of the company's mail rooms, he said.
“Authorities have not yet identified the substance found,” Harrison wrote.
Officials report to local media that no employees were exposed to any potential dangerous substances.
Sarin is a toxic nerve agent developed by Germany in 1938. Exposure to large doses can result in loss of consciousness, convulsions, paralysis and respiratory failure, possibly leading to death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, people do recover from sarin gas exposure.
