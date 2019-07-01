Locals of New Ulm beat the heat

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - With today’s high temps, it was important to find way to beat the heat.
Locals around New Ulm did so by making waves at both area Splash Pads.
As you could imagine, the splash pads at Washington Park and Lincoln in New Ulm were a hit today. The water zones brought children of the community together to beat the heat and have fun.
“I love how friendly the splash pad is, like we can just walk in. Also, it’s really humid and hot outside and easy access, it’s really close to where I live,” New Ulm resident James Randall said.
Randall says he is always finding ways to bring his family together in any way that involves water.
