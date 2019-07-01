MnDOT asks for federal assistance with Highway 14 funding

HIGHWAY 14, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recently chose the Highway 14 four–lane expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm as one of three projects to submit for federal grant money.
Part of the Highway was expanded to four–lane a couple years back, being completed in 2017.
“From here on is where it bottlenecks down into a two–lane which turns into a very dangerous stretch of highway," explained Mayor of Nicollet Fred Froehlich. "Primarily that’s because Swan Lake is 10,000 acres over here and the drifting snow is constantly blowing across the lake, coming across the highway here.”
If you’re from the Highway 14 corridor, this story is not news to you.
This highway has been the cause of headaches for motorists as long as most can remember.
In fact, Mayor Robert Beussman keeps a story from the New Ulm Journal from 20–years–ago, telling officials not to wait until 2020.
“The people of the New Ulm area, Nicollet to New Ulm and the surrounding area around us are all saying come on. Please. When? When is this going to get done? We need it,” pleaded Beussman.
To help secure the federal funding, these hometown mayors are urging their citizens, and everyone else, to write letters to various people to share your Highway 14 experiences. To do so, go to MnDOT’s website, click on Highway 14, look for the New Ulm to Mankato website, and there it’s got some instructions on if you want to write a letter. Officials will be including those letters in the proposal they send in.
“The most important thing is we have to get behind it," added Beussman. "We have to let everybody know. We have to let MnDOT know, we have to let the governor know, we have to let the representatives and the senator know... it’s time to be done.”
Advocates say had this been completed years ago like citizens have been urging, countless lives could have already been saved.
“There would be a young father of three boys tucking his boys in at night. It’s a really big thing for our city to have this thing completed,” added Froehlich.
The Federal funds would pay for $25 million of the $85 million dollars needed for the project.
If you’re interested in having your voice heard, letters are due July 8th.
