Morton recovering from major storm damage

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The town of Morton is recovering after a major storm Sunday night that left streets, basements and parks flooded by morning.
The storm brought over seven inches of rain, according to some residents.
Two households had to evacuate.
Nobody was reported injured.
“Our basement’s a little flooded, and like, um, my parents’ bedroom is downstairs, so then, it wasn’t their bedroom that got flooded. It was the laundry room," said eleven year-old Morton resident Jaxton Hennen.
Hennen said a hole in his backyard that has been there since his family has moved in was eroded in last night’s storm after they recently refilled it.
An emergency declaration will be declared tomorrow, according to Mayor Rick Farmer.
Next steps will most likely include involvement from the American Red Cross to assist families with clean up.
“Then we’ll go with FEMA, Homeland Security, and see they’ll assess everything on there mostly pertaining to infrastructure, city–wide infrastructure, and then working out with current residents and everything what we can do from there," he said.
According to Hennen, last year, flooding moved the city’s Fourth of July celebration away from their usual park.
“And we have activities at the park, but all the space is taken up because of the water flooding, so we had to do it on the side of the, like, wherever we could find open area," he said.
It is still unclear whether the Fourth of July celebration will be held at the park this year, but Farmer said the show will still go on.
